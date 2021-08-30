Sajal Aly recalls working with late Sridevi in ‘Mom’ Sakina Mehdi | August 30, 2021 Share

Pakistani actress Sajal Aly appeared in an interview and shared her experience of working with late Bollywood actress Sridevi.

The Dhoop ki Deewar actor played the role of Arya in 2017 film MOM, she said, “Working with Sridevi jee was an honour, an opportunity that I was fortunate enough to experience in my lifetime.”

Aly further told that she remembers the late actress in two ways, “as my co-star on set, whose performance was a vision to watch the moment the camera started rolling, and as my friend, who was always there for me.”

In 2018, Sridevi passed away in Dubai, Aly reacted to the death of her co-star and wrote, “Lost my mom again.”