Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 30, 2021

Celebrities reacts to Abrar-ul-Haq's remarks for criticizing modern-day mothers

The singer-turned politician Abrar-ul-Haq’s recent remarks on modern-day mothers have sparked a debate on social media.

Earlier this week, the Billo de Ghar crooner criticized young mothers for giving gadgets in children’s hands and ignoring their nurturing.





While addressing a convention to mark Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) three years performance, Abrar said that when we were kids, ours mothers used to recite Kalima to us and nowadays, young mothers give mobile phones to their children, which play song Baby Shark.

Reacting to his statement, several showbiz stars called out the singer for his remarks. Actress and model Nadia Hussain has slammed the Nach Punjaban singer and said, “he has no right to talk down mothers when he himself has grown up the way everyone else did.”

Hussain questioned how Abrar-ul-Haq went from listening to his mother recite the kalima to his famous songs Nach Punjaban and Billo de Ghar after he shamed current mothers for not raising their children properly.

“Naaton ke ilawa gaanay jo gaye, does he think k uss se naujawaan nasl ne bauhat kuch seekha?, Maa ki godh se kalma sunte sunte Nach Punjaban ya Billo ke ghar tak ka safar pata nahi kese tey kiya.” she added.

Popular actor and host Yasir Hussain also supported the Jalan actress for directly slamming Abrar-ul-Haq on his statement.

Actor and influencer Adeel Afzal also responded to Abrar-ul-Haq’s statement.





While many criticized the December singer, actress Zarnish Khan supported Abrar-ul-Haq via her Instagram post after his statement criticizing young mothers went viral.

She suggested to take a point holistically before passing any judgement. “Agar koi achi bata keray tu uski baat ko acha kahen,” she wrote on her Instagram story.