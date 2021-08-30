Emraan Hashmi on being known as Bollywood’s serial kisser: ‘got sick of it’ Sakina Mehdi | August 30, 2021 Share

'Emraan Hashmi on being known as Bollywood’s serial kisser: ‘got sick of it

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi appeared in an interview and revealed that he was not happy with the serial kisser tag.

Hashmi said he didn’t like the serial kisser tag which he gave to himself during an interview as a joke but it backfired. He said, "For the first 10 years of my career, I was doing these films and I, unfortunately, have done it to myself. This tag was given to me by myself as a joke, and then it blew up, the media started talking about it, and that superseded everything -- there could be an article, there could be a film critic review... That overpowered everything, it became a priority.”

He went on, “And you had a country that was obsessive about this; sexuality and portraying it on screen. Back then, when I started in 2003, it was this 'aha' moment to see a guy who's kissing all his heroines. That became a talking point.”

The actor added, "But as time went on, I realized that. I also realized I was getting sick of it. Because those films were giving me a very 'been there done that' feeling. I reached a saturation point, even though those films were doing very well at the box office.”

He further added, “I felt that there's an actor in me who wants more. I am maturing as an actor, but I am forced to choose these scripts because this is what's working, and in our industry, we want Xerox copies of everything. But I'm not getting any creative fulfilment."