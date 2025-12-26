Mahirah Khan drops sweet glimpses from Christmas celebration

The Neelofar actress Mahira Khan has shared a heartwarming message to mark the Christmas holiday.
On Friday, December 26, the 41-year-old star posted a series of images and videos on Instagram from her Christmas celebration, offering a glimpse of a special event to her fans.
The Humsafar alum captioned the post, “I don’t know what the secret to success is .. but I think the secret sauce to life is gratitude. For the big things.. but mostly for tender mercies as my Ama say.
Mahira further asked fans “when was the last time you watched a movie and felt seen? For me it was just the other day - Jay Kelly. Uff I felt so seen. Please watch it’s a greaat one x”
In one frame, Mahirah is seen sitting beside the gorgeous Christmas tree.
Shortly after the holiday dump, fans flooded the comments section with love and praise.
A user commented, “this photo dump got me wishing you to star in a Christmas movie.”
“Success isn’t luck, it’s a mindset. And you carry it beautifully,” another fan wrote.
A third fan wrote, “idk why but this post just made me smile so hard.”
On the professional front, Mahira Khan has just wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film ALBM starring Fahad Mustafa and famous comedian Tabish Hashmi.