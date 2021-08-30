Amna Ilyas’s 'Kick off' challenge faces stormy backlash Zainab Nasir | August 30, 2021 Share

Actress Amna Ilyas faced immense criticism for missing the target at her kickoff challenge as she shared a video on social media.



In the video, Amna was seen kicking an apple placed on a boy’s head but she missed the goal and hit the boy on his head.

Amna was trolled for such a thoughtless act.

Netizens started pouring in their depreciating remarks. Some called her as being ‘rude’ and ‘discourteous.’

According to some, Amna did it on purpose in order to humiliate the guy.

However, she was strongly lashed at for the act and some were of the opinion that the same thing should be done to her.

Others were against the idea of posting such a video in the first place as the person hit could just be a poor worker boy who was humiliated in public for no reason and could have been seriously injured.







