‘Phaans’: Yashma Gill sheds light on her role in drama

Actress Yashma Gill opened up on her role and experience in drama serial Phaans in her latest interaction.
In a recent interview with Fuchsia Magazine Yashma Gill spoke up about the role she was offered.
Yashma said, “When I was offered the drama, I was offered with Hira Khan’s character who played the role of Zara’s younger sister. I refused to portray that character because I played a negative character just before that drama so I didn’t want to do the same thing again and again.”
She added, “Then they offered me Hafsa’s role which I changed a little bit. The part in which Hafsa makes sketches was added by me, they were not written in the script.”
With her immense talent she gained a massive fan following.