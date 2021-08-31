Alizeh Shah sings Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s ‘O Re Piya’, netizens troll her accent Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 31, 2021 Share

Popular Pakistani actress and model Alizeh Shah is an avid social media user. The actress, other than experimenting different hairstyles, treats her fans and followers with her singing talent as well.

The Ehd-e-Wafa actress recently posted a video of herself, in which she is spotted singing an English song, Please Make Up Your Mind.

Recently, the glam star took to her Instagram and left her fans stunned as she flaunted her singing skills by crooning Rahat Ali Fateh Ali Khan’s iconic track, O Re Piya, from 2007 movie Aaja Nachle featuring Madhuri Dixit.

In the shared video, the actress begin saying that she tried to sing an English song previously but people didn’t understand it much so this time she would be singing a much understandable song.





The Jo Tu Chahe actress tried hard to excel at the singing part and impress her fans, but she failed miserably as netizens trolled her for her accent.

Shah received polarizing response for allegedly singing a Hindi song in a western accent. Take a look at the comments under her post.







