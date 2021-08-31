Aiman, Muneeb celebrate daughter Amal’s second birthday with lavish party Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 31, 2021 Share

Aiman, Muneeb celebrate daughter Amal’s second birthday with lavish party

Pakistan showbiz industry’s most adored couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt celebrated their daughter Amal Muneeb’s birthday on Monday. The little munchkin, who ringed in her second birthday, enjoyed the grand celebrations with her parents and extended family.





Sharing the glimpses from the lavish bash, the Khan-Butt clan posted snaps and videos on their social media handles, in which they can be seen enjoying to their fullest in an intimate celebration.

The drama serial Baandhi duo can be seen cutting multiple cakes with their daughter in the video.





While aunt Minal Khan was also spotted celebrating her niece’s big day. The Ishq Tamasha star took to her Instagram to share the décor.

Minal’s fiancé Ahsan Mohsin Ikram also took to his Instagram stories to share the inside glimpse of Amal’s birthday celebrations. The little munchkin was seen all smiling and dancing with her aunt Minal in the shared pictures.

Earlier on Instagram, the Bay Dardi famed actress also shared a picture of Amal with her Nana.











