Syra Yousuf worries about media scrutiny affecting daughter Nooreh Sakina Mehdi | August 31, 2021

During an interview, Pakistani actress Syra Yousuf gave a rare insight into relationship with daughter Nooreh.

Yousuf shares 7-year-old daughter with ex-husband Shahroz Sabzwari. The former couple announced about their divorce last year in March.

The actor was asked if she gets worried about Nooreh reading what online trolls have said about her or her marriage. To which she responded, “I think parent's job is to worry for their kids for the entire life. I do worry a lot about such things, but I think how I manage to deal with such stress is that I’m only responsible for my actions.”

The Mera Naseeb actor added, “I can do the best for my daughter, no one else can. Meanwhile, I can just prepare her for what it can be out there. I am actually very close to her and we have honest conversations about things.”

She further added, “I personally believe that when you are upbringing your child you have to prepare them for what’s out there, but also let them know that you are safe and secure if you’ve got a good compass within yourself.”