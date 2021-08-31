Yashma Gill praises Bilal Abbas Khan’s professionalism on sets Zainab Nasir | August 31, 2021 Share

Yashma Gill praises Bilal Abbas Khan’s professionalism on sets

Actress Yashma Gill opened up on her experience working with Bilal Abbas Khan in a recent interaction.



Yashma recently appeared in an interview with Fuchsia Magazine where she spoke up on Bilal’s work ethics.

Yashma said, “For the first time when I saw Bilal Abbas Khan, I was fascinated with his eye lashes. I was like how beautiful eye lashes he has.”

The actress continued to say, “In my whole career experience, Bilal Abbas Khan was the first actor in our industry, whom I saw living his character on the set all of the time. I picked that thing from him. I have worked with Bilal in two projects and he’s always the same. Sometimes I request Bilal to come out of his character and be who he actually is. Bilal is very professional.”