Would love to work in Bollywood film, says Junaid Khan Sakina Mehdi | August 31, 2021

Pakistani actor Junaid Khan appeared on a talk show and discussed about how there are limited roles for artists in the showbiz industry.

While talking about his acting journey, the Sun Yaara actor shared, “I wasn’t always interested in singing. I got into this very late, around the early 2000s. That’s when I realized I find comfort in this form of expression. So that’s when I became more interested in music. It’s always been my first passion. Television allows me to read characters and understand the shades of negative characters as well.”

Khan went on, “I was interested in theatre. I enjoy interacting with crowds, which is why I was involved in live music as well. When I was offered acting [on television], I figured I’d give it a shot. I did my first project with Jawad Bashir, and that’s when I realized it was something that I should do.”

Khan talked about the kind of roles that are offered, he stated, “There’s a limit to the characters in television, but I feel like I get good characters but of course, there’s a lot more to explore.”

He added, “There are limited roles for both men and women. It really depends on who your target audience is, and for television, it’s usually housewives. That’s why most of the stories revolve around the home. That’s what they want to watch.”

The singer then addressed rumor about him rejecting Bollywood project, he clarified, “I didn’t leave it. It was offered, there was shortlisting, but then they didn’t cast anyone from Pakistan.”

Khan was asked if he would be interested in working in Bollywood, to which he responded, “Of course. It was a big film with great music. Bollywood is loved in Pakistan as well, so why not? Several actors say that they refused offers themselves, and I thought about how anyone could actually say no to such an offer. They ended up casting from India only.”