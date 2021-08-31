Amna Malik details reasons behind early marriage Zainab Nasir | August 31, 2021 Share

Amna Malik in a recent interview opened up on her early marriage in teenage years.



She made her appearance in a show known as The Mazedaar Show where she revealed the secret behind her early marriage.

Amna said, “I had a really strict family and was not allowed to do much when I was living with my parents. I was not allowed to visit my friends and my friends coming home was also rare. For me, marriage was just about the three-day functions, Mehndi, Barat, and Walima.”

“I got married when I was 18 years old and had my first daughter when I was 19. Later on, I worked as a school teacher for 7 years and use to teach junior grades. After a while, I got a chance to host a show on a private television channel through my husband’s reference and since then I have been working as a host, model, and actress.”

She signed off by saying, “I have two daughters and my husband is extremely supportive. My elder daughter wants to be a psychologist and I wish my youngest daughter to become a dentist but I wouldn’t force my kids to pick a career of my choice.”