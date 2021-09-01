Ali Zafar addresses bond with brother Danyal Zafar Sakina Mehdi | September 01, 2021 Share

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar sat down for an interview and opened up about the bond he shares with younger brother Danyal Zafar.

The 41-year-old singer shared, “When Danyal was born, I was 15. He grew up in front of me. I have a greater association with him because of music.”

The Teefa in Trouble actor added, “Back in the day, I gave my playlist to him and that 10-year-old kid ended up listening to Pink Floyd, Black Sabbath, Lenny Kravitz and John Mayer. So, I have always seen great potential in Danyal.”

He further added, “His challenge is that his face resembles mine a lot and so people instantly label him as my younger brother. But, I know that his talent and potential is so much that he could leave me in the dust as well. He’ll make a place for himself.”