Feroze Khan reveals about cosmetic surgery: ‘I have done something to my face’ Zainab Nasir | September 02, 2021 Share

Feroze Khan reveals about cosmetic surgery: ‘I have done something to my face’

Actor Feroze Khan disclosed he had indulged in cosmetic surgery out of necessity as he sat down for an interview.



His latest interview left fans in awed surprise.

In a chat with Tabish Hashmi on the Season 3 of TBH, he said, “I have done something to my face. I once had to do a drama where I had to record a pool scene for which I transformed my body.”

The Gul-e-Rana actor added, “After the body transformation my cheeks drastically got dropped and went inside which was horrible.”

“I went to the doctor who refused to do fillers but later on he agreed because i was insisting.”

He signed off by saying, “When I saw myself into mirror, it turned out to be horrible, I was looking so chubby and my face was too lifted and fat, I immediately got scared of how to dissolve the fillers, that was worst.”