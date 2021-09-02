Ahsan Mohsin Ikram discloses his wedding dates to fans Zainab Nasir | September 02, 2021 Share

Actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram shared his wedding invitation card with fans as the dates were confirmed.



To those unversed, the Nikkah will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021.

Taking to Instagram, Ahsan Mohsin posted a picture of the wedding card and wrote, “Save the date – 12/09/21.”

After hearing the news, his friends, fans and followers congratulated him and wished him good luck.

Ahsan Mohsin will tie the knot with actress Minal Khan. The couple previously got engaged in a private ceremony.

On the work front, the actor started his career as a model and collaborated with many brands.








