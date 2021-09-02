Meera sheds light on her professional struggles Zainab Nasir | September 02, 2021 Share

Film actress Meera revealed the struggles she went through as an actor in procuring roles as she sat down for an interview.



Meera opened up emotionally about the recent turn that her life took when she was rejected from being given work by certain channels.

In a chat with journalist Maliha Rehman, Meera said, “I had been in talks with Barkat Siddiqui for a drama. We had discussed the character at length and in my mind, I had sorted out dates and scheduling. For one month, we went back and forth with discussions and then, suddenly, Barkat Siddiqui told me that the channel didn’t want me on board. If they didn’t want to cast me, why did they waste so much of my time?”

The Baaji actress added, “These channels want the actors to get crazy and commit suicide.”

Regarding her signing a contract for drama Lekin, Meera stated, “They did not sign the contract but the director discussed the script and each and everything with me in detail and later on ended up telling me I am not fit for the role or channel.”

She concluded, “I am stuck in a hopeless situation as my PR team is not giving me access to my accounts too. I am feeling mad right now.”