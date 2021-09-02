‘Benaam’: Ghana Ali wraps up shoot due to unavoidable circumstances Zainab Nasir | September 02, 2021 Share

Actress Ghana Ali disclosed the reason behind her backing out from drama serial Benaam.



Taking to her IG story, Ghana Ali revealed her decision about leaving the drama.

She wrote, “Though it was my first positive character which I was going to portray in Benaam, but you’ll not see much of me in that project unfortunately because they had to cut my character due to some reason and I asked for it. I had to leave it in the middle so they wrapped up my work due to an urgency.”

“I’m thankful to the production to understand my situation at this point and make things possible.”

Ghana was grateful to the makers for being understanding and considerate.