Asim Azhar celebrates eight years in the music industry Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 03, 2021 Share

Music sensation Asim Azhar completed eight years in the mainstream music industry this year. Celebrating his successful music career, the recognition and his achievements as an artist, the Tera Who Pyaar crooner recently took to social media and shared a special montage video, with the hashtag #8YearsOfAsimAzhar on social media.

Taking to Instagram handle, the Jo Tu Na Mila singer posted a video made by a fan, featuring flashes of his singing career over the years.





“Wow. 8 years??? I swear it feels like yesterday,” wrote Azhar in the caption. “A bit speechless on how fast time flies… and your love for the past 8 years.”

He went on to thank his fans for being a part of his journey. “I can’t thank enough my fans for doing all of this. Asimates you know who you guys are!!! Because of you, this journey of 8 years feels like a flash, and I promise I will keep entertaining you until you want me to. To everyone who is a part of my journey, I love each & every one of you.”

The singer also hinted about releasing his first album soon. “P.S. my first album on its way. date?”

Azhar has released several hit tracks so far and has won national and international fame. One of his recent songs, Ghalat Fehmi from the film Superstar had been trending in India on number 2 while the song also won the 15th spot on global Spotify charts, making it the first Pakistani song to rank this high on the platform.