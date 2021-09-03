Is Zara Noor Abbas pregnant? Latest snaps spark rumors on internet Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 03, 2021 Share

Popular Pakistani actress and model Zara Noor Abbas is among the successful showbiz stars, who have gained popularity and fame in the short span of their career.

The actress, who has delivered stunning acting performances in various drama serials, recently received praise and love for her jaw-dropping acting in drama serial Phaans, opposite Sami Khan and Shehzad Sheikh.

Being a popular showbiz star, Zara holds a big number of social media fans and followers, who have recently speculated that the actress is expecting her first child.

Married to actor Asad Siddiqui, the Ehd-e-Wafa actress, who was out of sight for quite a while, has got her fans were wondering about the reason.





The speculation sparked after the Khamoshi actress shared some pictures from her friends get together on her Instagram, in which Zara’s baby bump was slightly visible.





Zara and Asad tied the knot in 2017, in a star-studded wedding ceremony. However, amid the pregnancy rumors, both the actors haven’t yet commented on this matter.