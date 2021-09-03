Instagram is never a reflection of reality: Ayesha Omar Sakina Mehdi | September 03, 2021 Share

Recently, Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar took to Instagram and spoke about the time when she was suffering and still took photos in which she looked happy. She shed light on how sometimes the social media can be deceiving and we shouldn’t always believe what we see.

The Bulbulay actor shared some photos and wrote alongside, “Found these in my phone today. I remember this hour clearly, watching the sunset from my hotel-room balcony in Dubai. An hour to myself between a packed promotions schedule.”





She recalled, “I also remember that day was extremely traumatic for me, one of my most traumatic times actually: my privacy had been breached big-time the day before and I felt my world was crumbling…. I was trying to distract myself by diving into interviews, meetings, photo shoots and fittings.”

Omar added, “My baby girl sanya.sohail took these photos, for the brand whose outfit I was wearing. My heart was heavy and my mind was a mess, while posing for these. Instagram is never a reflection of reality. You can never tell what’s actually going on in someone’s head or life by what you see in a photo. Sanya and I both were going through terrible times, but we made it through, and came out stronger and softer.”

The actor concluded, “This was also exactly one week before the first case of Covid-19 was discovered in Pakistan. Today, I’m grateful for so much. The list is endless. But especially for all the love and support I get from all of you.. through my good times and bad, through my highs and lows… thank you, all of you. I’m just so grateful. Everyday.”