Kangana Ranaut slams Instagram for being unable to promote ‘Thalaivii’ promo on her profile

Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 03, 2021

Bollywood’s controversy Queen, Kangana Ranaut is currently busy her upcoming film Thalaivii. While the movie is all set to hit the theatres on September 10, the actress has expressed her displeasure with social media platform Instagram.

On Thursday, the Gangster actress took to IG Stories and shared a detailed note on how she is unable to add the link of the Thalaivii trailer to her bio. While expressing her feelings in the note, Ranaut slammed the photo-and-video sharing platform for ‘unprofessionalism.’

“Dear instagram I need to add my film trailer link to my profile I am told my profile is verified so you own it now, even though I have earned and build this name and profile over many years but on insta I need your permission to add anything to my own name or profile,” she wrote.

The Tanu Weds Manu actress further said, “Your team in India tells me that they need to take permissions of their international bosses... it’s been one week feeling like a slave of bunch of white idiots....Change your East India Company attitude you.”

Kangana said that she has requested to have Thalaivii added to her name on Instagram and since then, the edit section of her account is locked. “Now I can’t even add my trailer to my account in the website section. Such unprofessionalism from instagram is unacceptable,” she said..

Earlier in May, the actress’ Twitter account was permanently suspended for violating the platform’s policy on hate speech.





On the work front, Kangana will be seen next in Thalaivii as former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The film, which also stars Arvind Swami, Bhagyashree and Jisshu Sengupta, will hit the theatres on September 10.