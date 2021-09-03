Feroze Khan doesn’t want to hear anything against his sheikh Sakina Mehdi | September 03, 2021 Share

Feroze Khan doesn’t want to hear anything against his sheikh

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan appeared on a talk show and told the host that nobody can make jokes about his Sheikh and admitted that he regrets sharing about his spiritual journey on social media.

The host asked about Khan’s religious path, to which he responded, “We will not joke about this at all, I’m sensitive about it.”

He added, “Yeh bhi Sheikh ne bola, wo bhi Sheikh ne bola (Sheikh said this, Sheikh said that) This is not a joke for anyone.”

The actor further added, “It is my personal thing and I think it was stupid of me to share something so personal on such a platform (social media) because you don’t direct somebody like that. I respect that person. This is sensitive and very personal to me.”