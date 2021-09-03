Pakistani celebs express grief over the untimely demise of Bollywood’s Sidharth Shukla Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 03, 2021 Share

Famed Indian actor Sidharth Shukla’s sudden death has left the world in tears. The actor, who was winner of the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss season 13, passed away on Thursday. He was 40.

As per the Indian media reported, he suffered a massive heart attack early in the morning. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Hospital Authorities said that he took some medicine before sleeping and didn’t wake up. Later, the hospital confirmed that he passed away due to a heart attack. According to the sources, he was brought dead to the hospital.

Pakistani showbiz stars also took to their social media handles to mourn the untimely death of the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya star.





Popular TV actresses including Minal Khan, Sadaf Kanwal, Rabia Butt and other expressed their grief on their respective Instagram handles.

Sidharth began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. In 2014, he made his Bollywood debut in a supporting role in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.