Feroze Khan opens up on an encounter with female fan, gushes over rising popularity Zainab Nasir | September 03, 2021

Actor Feroze Khan revealed his crazy female fan following moment and his increasing popularity as he sat for an interview.



Since the huge success of his drama Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Feroze Khan has been giving a lot of interviews.

In an appearance in the show TBH with Tabish Hashmi, Feroze Khan revealed an incident which happened when he was a VJ for a show, “I was going to the washroom with my team, they were escorting me to the place , later on, I sent the team back and went to the washroom, while I got back , I noticed the sound of someone walking behind me, when I saw around, it was the girl’s face whom I was watching for many months, the face was already fixed in my mind because I saw her a lot on my sets, she just used to come & watch me.”

He added, “I asked to her, Yes?, she said that she needs my number, she grabbed me from my collar and asked for it. I then gave my uncle’s number because I was stuck in a weird situation at that time, also I thought how can someone be so aggressive for number.”

Feroze received a lot of love from his fans especially after gaining success from his blockbuster drama serial.