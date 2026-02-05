Prime Video makes exciting announcement for 'The Grand Tour'

In an exciting update, Prime Video has officially revealed a new trio to host The Grand Tour.
The documentary is set to return with Francis Bourgeois, James Engelsman and Thomas Holland as the presenters of the revived motoring series.
The trio will lead a six-part, globe-trotting season exploring car culture, unusual automotive challenges, challenging road trips across different locations, including California, Malaysia, Angola.
The return comes two years after original hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May ended their run. Producers say the reboot will honour the show’s trademark humour, adventure and passion for cars while introducing a fresh on-screen chemistry for a new generation of viewers.
The new trio has expressed excitement for their new journey, with Francis Bourgeois saying: "The saying 'big shoes to fill' spring to mind. Well, in this case it'll be like Mo Farah running in size 14 wellies—it'll be a little awkward at first, perhaps blister-inducing, but will overall be an interesting watch."
While James Engelsman said: "I've worked with Thomas for almost a decade making car films. Who knew that all this time, the one ingredient that was missing was a Francis Bourgeois? Let the car adventures commence."
"When I first heard they were rebooting The Grand Tour and replacing Clarkson, Hammond and May, I said 'only a moron would take that job," Thomas Holland stated.
Executives called the search for successors as extensive, calling the new hosts highly-capable and unique talents and an ideal choice to lead the show.
Engelsman and Holland are recognised for their successful YouTube channel Throttle House, widely appreciated for witty yet detailed reviews for the classic vehicles, integrated with the cutting-edge technology.
Bourgeois, famous online as a trainspotter with millions of followers, holds a degree of mechanical engineer with extensive industry experience.
Blending comedy, expertise and high-performance driving, the new-look The Grand Tour is set for a global release on Prime Video later this year in over 240 countries and territories.