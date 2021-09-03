Iffat Omar reacts to offensive remarks on cosmetic changes Zainab Nasir | September 03, 2021 Share

Iffat Omar reacts to offensive remarks on cosmetic changes

Actress Iffat Omar expressed disappointment over a comment made on her cosmetic surgery.



Previously, Iffat posted loads of pictures from the USA and fans noticed her newly done lip and nose job.

Taking to the comments section some penned compliments and praise while the others slammed her with snide remarks.

One Netizen came forward and wrote, “You are looking pretty and have even left Maryam Nawaz behind in the surgeries.”

Iffat got extremely offended over the recent comment made and immediately gave a lesson to the Netizen.

Another questioned, “Why you took the comment on surgery as offensive?”

To this Iffat responded, “because it is coming from so much hate. I never hide my age and flaunt aging but it does not mean that I have died.”







