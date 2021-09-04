Zara Tareen lambastes Lux Style Awards: ‘There’s no future for supporting actors’ Sakina Mehdi | September 04, 2021 Share

'Zara Tareen lambastes Lux Style Awards: ‘There’s no future for supporting actors

Pakistani actress Zara Tareen took to Instagram and expressed her frustration over Lux Style Awards failing to recognize hard work of supporting actors.

Tareen wrote, “There’s absolutely no future and zero incentive for ‘supporting’ actors to lend their talents to this industry. If you’re not going to have that category then you cannot call your category ‘best actor/actress’ when only lead performances are considered, it’s incorrect.”

She added, “call it what it is, ‘best actor/actress in a leading role’ or ‘favorite actor/ actress’ 20 Years later and the format has not moved beyond the teen awards #LSA2021.”

Moreover, Tareen is not the only actress who criticized LSA, even actor Sonya Hussyn accused the award show of being biased.