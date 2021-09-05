Vasay Chaudhry calls out Yasir Hussain for criticizing his films Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 05, 2021 Share

Vasay Chaudhry calls out Yasir Hussain for criticizing his films

Famed Pakistani actor and film producer Vasay Chaudhry has responded to actor and host Yasir Hussain’s remarks, who recently criticized box office hit movies Jawani Phir Nahi Ani and Punjab Nahi Jaungi, while promoting his upcoming biopic.

In a conversation with the local media outlet, the Jhooti actor talked about his upcoming biopic on 1990s serial killer Javed Iqbal and revealed that he was asked about the message his film would carry. "Someone asked me what would be the message of this film [on Javed Iqbal]?. What's the purpose of it? I want to know what kind of message do Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Punjab Nahi Jaungi or such films really give out?"

Reacting to Hussain’s statement, Chaudhry expressed his anger as he didn't exactly agree with the actor’s negative assertions about these films.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the Mazaaq Raat host, who is also the writer of 2015 release movie Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, highlighted the value of the films and said, "Besides providing quality family entertainment, these films played a vital role in the growth and resurfacing of the Pakistani box office so that films like Lahore Sey Aagey could also run in cinemas."

The heated debate was taken to another level when the Baaji star later took to his own Instagram Story to clarify his meaning behind the post. Hussain said that he meant to say that all movies are for entertainment. "Parents and books give messages too, so leave movies alone," he said.

Film Lahore Sey Aagey was released in 2016, directed by Wajahat Rauf. It starred Saba Qamar as well as Hussain himself.

Moreover, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani — released in 2015 and Punjab Nahi Jaungi —released in 2017, were romantic comedies that were received praise after their release in local cinemas.