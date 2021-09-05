Ayesha Omar urges fans to do journal writing: ‘it’s so therapeutic’ Sakina Mehdi | September 05, 2021 Share

Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar took to Instagram and revealed why she has journal writing again. She also asked her followers to write as it’s therapeutic.

The Bulbulay actor shared a photo in which she can be seen writing while on a set, she wrote, “Yes, yes I’m posing, but I was actually writing. Found this beautiful notebook after years. I had written a letter to someone very close to me, 14 years ago, in this very notebook, and that person had replied. In the same notebook.”

She continued, “It was emotional to read both letters. We are not close anymore. And I don’t write hand written letters anymore. But I’m writing down my thoughts in the very same notebook again. Whenever I get some free time. On set or off.”





Omar added, “Maybe I’ll make a song or two out of them. I use to write a journal everyday when I was younger…it was so cathartic. So therapeutic. Going back to that. Please write Fam. Write down your thoughts and feelings. Write them for yourself.”