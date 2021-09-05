Iqra, Yasir give befitting reply to Sharmila Faruqi over her criticism Sakina Mehdi | September 05, 2021 Share

Recently, Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz shared a photo of Yasir Hussain changing their son’s clothes on Instagram and she thanked him for his help. However, politician Sharmila Faruqi commented on the post and said that fathers doing parental duties is not a big deal.

Hussain took to his photo-sharing platform and responded to Faruqi’s comments, he wrote, “Bhai, pyaar se bhi masla hai. Appreciation se bhi masla hai. Proud feel karny se bhi masla hai. Syasat karke mulk to barbaad karny se koi masla nahi. [They have an issue with love. They have an issue with appreciation. They have an issue with feeling pride. They have no issues with doing politics and ruining the country.]”

Moreover, the Suno Chanda star addressed Sharmila’s criticism by saying, “For you, it might not be a big thing, but in a world full of men who don’t always appreciate their wives for doing what they do as a mother for their child (jo dono ka hai [who belongs to both of them]), my husband does! And if he supports, helps and appreciates me, tou main kyun nahin [so why can’t I]?

The actor added, “Women want men to help them aur phir karein tou boldo [and when they do you say] nothing to be proud of. Equality dono taraf ki honi chahiey [There should be equality on both sides].”