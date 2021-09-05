Maya Ali in low spirits as she falls ill: ‘Need your prayers’ Zainab Nasir | September 05, 2021 Share

Maya Ali in low spirits as she falls ill: ‘Need your prayers’

Actress Maya Ali requested fans to pray for her as she once again had fallen prey to ill health.



The recent news about Maya’s health concerns left fans worried and uneasy.

To those unversed, the Mann Mayal actress was hospitalized for a worsening stomach issue a few months ago.

A fan page of the actress investigated Maya’s health saying, “Are you fine, we have heard that you are unwell.”

To this Maya replied, “need your prayers.”

The undisclosed health problem and whether Maya was admitted again to the hospital remains a mystery.

Fans adore and appreciate Maya for her hard work and charisma as she gave off versatile performances in numerous plays.