Ahsan Khan discloses rejecting several offers from Hollywood: 'It is all about fortune' Zainab Nasir | September 05, 2021





Actor Ahsan Khan opened up on not working in Hollywood despite receiving numerous offers as he sat down for an interview.



Ahsan has made quite a name for himself in the Pakistani showbiz industry through his hosting and acting skills.

In an appearance on the show G Sarkar, the Udaari actor said, “It is all about fortune. I am soo stuck here that I didn’t have time. When I was doing theater in London, all my fellows were mostly English men and Sadlers Wells is a very big theater and we did theater in English, and memorizing such a big script was quite tough for me. I got a few offers from there, but it was like starting from zero.”

He added, “They probably have a lot of patience and margin to not work in their own country for a year. So I just feel that I can’t leave my work for a year. I can’t just go and stay there.”

Ahsan Khan has been currently hosting his own show Time Out with Ahsan Khan where he enjoys chatting with different celebrities.