‘Mein Ura’: Ali Zafar pays tribute to soldiers in new Pakistan Day song Zainab Nasir | September 05, 2021 Share





‘Mein Ura’: Ali Zafar pays tribute to soldiers in new Pakistan Day song

Singer Ali Zafar released a new song Mein Ura in respect of our warriors on September 6, Defence day, who laid their life for their homeland.



Ali Zafar celebrated the victory of the 1965 War in the form of a reverberating patriotic song which paid homage to the fighters.

The video of the song showcased Pakistani pilots flying their fighter jets as homage for those PAF warriors who sacrificed their lives fighting.

The 1965 War turned out to be a victory for Pakistan and many died along the way.

Families grieved for the lives lost while others gushed over the victory.

Ali Zafar made a new track in collaboration with the Pakistan Air Force.

Despite facing numerous controversies Ali Zafar is still loved by the public for his melodious voice and charm.







