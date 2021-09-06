Faysal Quraishi shares ‘unforgettable words’ by Sultan Rahi, ‘always stay humble’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 06, 2021 Share

Faysal Quraishi shares ‘unforgettable words’ by Sultan Rahi, ‘always stay humble’

Popular Pakistani TV actor and host Faysal Quraishi is successfully ruling over the television screen for more than 20 years. Being the most talented artist of the entertainment industry, the 47-year-old has never failed to have fans swooning with his exceptional work.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News after bagging nomination for the Best Actor category at Lux Style Awards 2021, the actor, who made his showbiz debut with Saza in 1992, opened up on dealing with fame and success.

"When I started my career, I had the privilege to work with some of the most respected actors in showbiz, including Sultan Rahi. You learn a lot from your seniors and he gave me an advice that I would never forget," revealed Quraishi.

The veteran actor had advised the Bashar Momin star to remain focused on acting and always stay humble. "Darakht jitna jhuka hua hota hai sabse zyada phal bhi uspar lagte hain," he narrated Sultan Rahi's unforgettable words. "

This was something that never left my mind and till date and that's exactly my formula to success." He also revealed that the Maula Jatt star's inspirational words “never let him to become arrogant even after so many hit dramas."

Speaking of his nomination for Best Actor the 20th LSA, the Meri Zaat Zara-e-Benishan actor urged fans to vote for his role in Muqaddar.





"It’s a viewer’s choice award after all and it really depends on their votes. I would like to thank viewers for loving me in Muqaddar. We’re eagerly waiting for the results," he said.

