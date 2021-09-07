Lux Style Awards 2021: Nazish Jahangir urges fans to vote for her Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 07, 2021 Share

Lux Style Awards 2021: Nazish Jahangir urges fans to vote for her

Popular Pakistani television actress Nazish Jahangir has left her fans and critics stunned as she has bagged a nomination in Lux Style Awards 2021 for her stellar performance in Geo TV’s romantic drama serial Kahin Deep Jaley.

The emerging talent of the showbiz industry, Jahangir has requested her fans to vote for her as she has been nominated in the ‘Best Emerging Talent in TV’ category.

Taking to Instagram, the actress, who marked her showbiz debut with drama serial Bharosa, shared the still from the drama serial Kahin Deep Jaley and urged fans to vote for her.

She also posted the link to guide the fans for voting.

Nazish has been nominated in the category of ‘Best Emerging Talent in TV’ for her outstanding performance in Kahin Deep Jaley, produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment.

Earlier in an interview, she said, “My journey has been great so far; my fans appreciate me every time I appear on TV.” Sharing her experience, she revealed that, “Even when I am playing a negative character (Kahin Deep Jaley), I get so much love.” The actress began her acting career in 2017.

Fans can vote for their favorite actor/actress and other categories for the LSA 2021 at the following link.

https://www.luxstyle.pk/lsa2021/nominees/