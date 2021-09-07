‘I seek to please Allah only,’ Imran Ashraf shared heartfelt post on Insta Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 07, 2021 Share

Leading Pakistani actor Imran Ashraf is one of the most talented and versatile performers of the showbiz world. The actor has gained massive popularity and love from his fans and audiences over a very short span of time.

With his stunning acting performances, Ashraf has bagged nomination for the 2021 Lux Style Awards’ Best Actor category for his performance in Geo Entertainment's popular drama serial Kahin Deep Jaley.

Celebrating the success and fame, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actor has shared that his only motive in life is to please Allah Almighty.





The Raqs-e-Bismil famed actor took to his Instagram handle on Monday and shared a new picture, where he could be seen standing by the beach and enjoying the beautiful scenery.

In the caption the star shared a few poetic lines praising the Almighty and expressed his devotion to please Him.

He wrote, “Allah say sodaybaaazi nahi karta mein, Sirf Sila nahi, Uski khushnoodi chahya, Us nai jo day diya hai. Saari zindagi uska shuker Ada karta rahoon to bhi Bohat kam hoga.”

It is pertinent to mention that Geo Entertainment bagged the highest number of nominations this year in Pakistan's showbiz industry's most popular annual award show Lux Style Awards.

It has managed to bag a total of 25 nominations in various categories for multiple drama serials.

