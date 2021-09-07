It’s important to respect your husband as much as he wants: Sadaf Kanwal Sakina Mehdi | September 07, 2021 Share

Recently, Pakistani celebrity couple Sadaf Kanwal and Shehroz Sabzwari who often face online criticism appeared on a talk show and responded to the backlash they received over former’s statements about women’s role in marriage.

The model clarified, “I never asked other women to do this also. It’s just my love for my husband. People dug out my old videos, calling me out for saying what I did and questioning why I have changed.”

Kanwal continued, “ [People asked] how can she pick up his clothes and his shoes when she herself has been so modern? What does this have to do with me being modern? It’s just the love I have for my husband and I will always take care of him.”

She added, “People took what I said to heart because I look like someone who doesn’t do any work, even though I’m a really good cook and I do all the things around the house that even you [Ahsan] wouldn’t know how to do.”

Sabzwari agreed with his wife’s views and said, “People were feeling so threatened by her, they were thinking that Sadaf is a working woman and if she can serve her husband and her husband is serving her, so we can’t use working as a licence to come home and demand that people not even speak to us.”

The 28-year-old further added, “I work and so does Shahroz, but it’s important to respect your husband as much as he wants. Just because you both work, doesn’t mean you respect your husband less. This is wrong. They’re saying things like ‘apna khaana khud garam karein’, and that can’t happen. I am going to warm up his food because that’s my love for him. People don’t have to do it, but I will.”