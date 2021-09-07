Ayesha Omar unveils her first look from upcoming film ‘Javed Iqbal’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 07, 2021 Share

Popular Pakistani TV actress and host Ayesha Omar has revealed her first look from the highly anticipated, upcoming film, Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of Serial Killer.

The Karachi Se Lahore actress will be essaying the role a police officer.

Omar, who has previously worked in films like 7 Din Mohabbat In, shared the poster of her character's look on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, "The Untold Story of a Serial Killer, coming soon. InshAllah."





Sharing the poster, the actress wrote, “And with my first look for this shattering story, a salute to our armed forces for protecting and serving us, consistently, against all odds, day in and day out.”

“I’m full of gratitude, today and every day,” she concluded.

The upcoming film is based on Pakistan’s infamous serial killer Javed Iqbal, who confessed to murdering 100 boys in Lahore in 1999. The film is written and directed by Aleeha and is being produced under the banner of KKFilms by Javed Ahmed.

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain will play Javed Iqbal. His look was out last week and created quite a stir on social media.

The film will be pitched to international streaming platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime and ZEE5 for its international release. The shooting is expected to be completed by November this year.