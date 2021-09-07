Shahroz Sabzwari can’t help but praise ex-wife Syra for daughter Nooreh’s upbringing Sakina Mehdi | September 07, 2021 Share

Pakistani actor Shahroz Sabzwari appeared on a talk show along with his wife Sadaf Kanwal and spoke about his successful co-parenting with ex Syra Yousuf.

While talking about daughter Nooreh’s upbringing, Sabzwari said, “She lives with Syra because she is her mother, and mothers are the ones who can truly educate the child.”

He added, “The credit for Nooreh's upbringing goes to Syra. I only have fun with Nooreh, I really don't do anything. When Nooreh will get a little older and she'll start understanding the things I say, then I'll start playing a role in her upbringing as a father.”