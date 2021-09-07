'Money Heist' fans spot Professor's doppelganger in Pakistan Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 07, 2021 Share

Netflix’s blockbuster hit crime-thriller series, Money Heist is the current hot topic in the town. While fans were left with teary eyes with a major plot twist in the recently released first volume of the final season of the show, some of eagle-eyed fans have spotted the show’s highly popular character the Professor's doppelganger in Pakistan.

This time fans are going gaga over a mystery man who has an uncanny resemblance to the Professor, a role played by Spanish actor Alvaro Morte.





In the photo, the person that is photographed, who appears to be a shop keeper, can be seen busy writing down something.

In the photo it was captioned, "Professor working on his next heist".

The man in question had all the tell tale signs of being the Professor's twin which included his signature large framed glasses and beard down to his facial features.

Take a look:

Money Heist Season 5 has been divided into two parts. One was released last week. The second part will be released in December.