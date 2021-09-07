Sarah Khan faces backlash on being crowned ‘most beautiful woman of 2021’ Zainab Nasir | September 07, 2021 Share

Actress Sarah Khan received criticism over being nominated as the ‘most beautiful woman of 2021.’



For those unversed, Sarah Khan was the only Pakistani to be rated on the candidate list as the ‘most beautiful’ by the Top Beauty World Official.

As soon as the news started doing rounds on social media congratulatory and appreciation messages started pouring in from every corner whereas there were some who did not agree.





According to some, there were more deserving and charming artists out there who could have won the honour.

Some called her beautiful only with makeup while others thought she has conducted tons of surgeries.

“Seriously is this a joke?” one Netizen commented.

Public reacted in different ways to the recent news update.

On the personal front, Sarah Khan is married to singer Falak Shabbir and both often share loved up pictures together.