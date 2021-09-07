Walid Siddiqui breaks news of his marriage in latest post Zainab Nasir | September 07, 2021 Share

Walid Siddiqui breaks news of his marriage in latest post

Model Walid Siddiqui shared the good news of his Nikkah ceremony on social media.



The model finally started a new phase in his life and could not stop gushing over it.

Many famed celebrities came forward to pen sweet wishes and blessings for the popular model.

Taking to Instagram, Walid shared a glimpse from his ceremony and captioned it by saying, “In The Name of Allah.”





For those unversed, his recent bond with Hania Amir had created a lot of buzz on the internet but the two are not together anymore.

Fans were very happy on hearing the good news.

On the work front, Walid is a proclaimed model and has worked with many famous brands and walked the ramp as a professional model many-a-time.