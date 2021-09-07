Hamza Ali Abbasi reveals his take on women’s dress code: ‘There are separate orders for men and women’ Zainab Nasir | September 07, 2021 Share

Hamza Ali Abbasi shared his views on the host’s question on how a woman’s revealing dress could have an impact on a man as he sat down for an interview.



He appeared in a show In Person On 23 where he revealed his statement on certain topics.

The actor said, “According to Quran and sunnah there are separate orders for woman and men. A man is ordered to mind his own business regardless of what is goin on around. He has to give an account of his doings.”

Hamza further added, “As far as my own self is concerned, whatever a woman is wearing or whatever she’s doing is not a variable in my judgement. Same goes for a woman, she has to give an account of her doings regardless of the fact what men are doing in the surroundings. Everyone has to give an account of their own actions and intentions.”

By concluding he agreed with the host and stated, “What Imran Khan said was not wrong, if you understand what he was trying to say wasn’t wrong in my opinion.”