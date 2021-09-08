Usman Mukhtar gives rare insight into marriage with Zunaira Sakina Mehdi | September 08, 2021 Share

During an interview with a magazine, Usman Mukhtar revealed how he met his wife Zunaira Inam Khan.

While talking about his wife, the Anaa actor shared, “Love changes a person. I met my wife, she’s amazing, she’s funny and we are really happy together. I can’t thank God enough for giving me such a good life partner.”

He went on to reveal how he met his wife, “We met through a mutual friend. We were very funny with each other, she loves trolling me. We met each other and actually we became movie buddies, we loved to watch movies together.”

Mukhtar added, “That’s how we became friends and then we talked to our families and ended up getting married to each other. I didn’t planned any romantic proposal because I don’t think that you need to do these gestures to show that you love someone.”