Shoaib Akhtar slams Wasim Akram: 'If my seniors were disciplined, so would I' Sakina Mehdi | September 08, 2021

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar sat down for an interview and responded to cricket commentator Wasim Akram’s remarks about him going to clubs.

Akhtar stated, “I have heard Wasim Akram complain in interviews about how he caught me at a club. But can someone ask him if he ever – in 14 years – grabbed me by the ear and took me to the gym?”

The 46-year-old continued, “He [Wasim Akram] himself has spent his entire life at clubs. I used to get injections for my knee problem so couldn’t do that often. But if I went to the club once in a blue moon, what's the big deal?"

He further said that he got to know about things from his seniors, “learnt from my seniors, and all my seniors would be clubbing, so I have learnt that from them too. If my seniors were disciplined, so would I.”