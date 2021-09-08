Gohar Rasheed urges public not to take social media trolling seriously Zainab Nasir | September 08, 2021 Share

Actor Gohar Rasheed revealed his take on the rampant act of social media trolling as he sat down for an interview.



Gohar’s views were quite mature and served as good advice for those who faced anxiety due to all the trolling.

In a chat at the Mazedaar Show Gohar said, “I will just say a sentence for social media and that is Don’t Take it seriously. I am not following anyone on social media because I don’t want to get unnecessary information."

"Biologically my brain is not trained to get so much information in a single swipe. A comment from an unknown person on social media affecting someone so much, It is simply a proof of being illiterate and ignorant.”