Lux Style Awards 2021: Sajal Aly’s fans request to vote for her Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 09, 2021 Share

Leading Pakistani TV and film actress Sajal Aly’s fans have requested to vote for her after the starlet was nominated for best female actor at Lux Style Awards 2021.

A fan page of Sajal shared a montage video, based on the best emotional scenes from blockbuster hit drama serial Alif and requested the followers to vote for her.

It was posted with the caption, “Momina sultan, the best character ever. Don't forget to vote for her #sajalaly #sajal #alif #mominasultan.”

Later, the Dhoop Ki Deewar actress also took to Instagram and shared a still from the montage video.

She captioned the photo as “Alif” along with a heart emoticon.

The Aangan starlet has been nominated for ‘Best Female Actor – Viewer’s Choice’ award for her outstanding performance in Geo TV’s drama serial Alif.

The Sajal Aly and Hamza Ali Abbasi starrer won the hearts of millions with Haseeb Hassan's heartfelt direction and Umera Ahmed's unconventional script.

After continuously being rated amongst the top shows in 2019-20, Alif is now nominated in the Best Drama category in LSAs 2021.

Fans can vote for their favorite actor/actress and other categories for the LSA 2021 at the following link.

https://www.luxstyle.pk/lsa2021/nominees/