PISA 2021 announces nominations in 24 categories, including TikTok, Instagram celebs

Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA) has announced the nominees in 24 categories. Acknowledging the outstanding talent, for the first time ever, the jury has added social media celebrities in its nominations for the second addition.
Recently, the PISA organizers announced nominations in 24 categories including digital content creators on TikTok and Instagram.
The star-studded event will include Pakistani social media personalities. TikTokers Kanwal Aftab, Jannat Mirza and Instagram celebrities Dananeer Mobeen and Romaisa Khan have been nominated for this year’s PISA awards.
Following are TikTok and Instagram nominations for PISA 2021.
Most Entertaining Instagram Celebrity
Dananeer Mobeen
Romaisa Khan
Swineryy
Ukhano
Waliya Najib
TikToker of the Year
Areeka Haq
Kanwal Aftab
Jannat Mirza
Malik Usman Asim
Phullo (Toqeer Abbas)
Best Use of Humour on Social Media
CBA Arslan Naseer
Danish Ali
Junaid Akram
Tabish Hashmi
Voice Over Man-Wajahat Rauf
YouTuber of the Year
Ducky Bhai
Kitchen with Amna
Mubashir Saddique - Village Food Secrets
Shahmeer Abbas
Shahveer Jafry
Vlogger of the Year
Daniyal Sheikh
Mooro
Shahveer Jafry
Sham Idrees VLOGS
Ukhano
The winners across all categories will be decided by online voting. PISA 2021, the second edition, will place on the 5th of November 2021 in Dubai.