PISA 2021 announces nominations in 24 categories, including TikTok, Instagram celebs

Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 09, 2021

Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA) has announced the nominees in 24 categories. Acknowledging the outstanding talent, for the first time ever, the jury has added social media celebrities in its nominations for the second addition.

Recently, the PISA organizers announced nominations in 24 categories including digital content creators on TikTok and Instagram.

The star-studded event will include Pakistani social media personalities. TikTokers Kanwal Aftab, Jannat Mirza and Instagram celebrities Dananeer Mobeen and Romaisa Khan have been nominated for this year’s PISA awards.

Following are TikTok and Instagram nominations for PISA 2021.

Most Entertaining Instagram Celebrity

Dananeer Mobeen

Romaisa Khan

Swineryy

Ukhano

Waliya Najib

TikToker of the Year

Areeka Haq

Kanwal Aftab

Jannat Mirza

Malik Usman Asim

Phullo (Toqeer Abbas)

Best Use of Humour on Social Media

CBA Arslan Naseer

Danish Ali

Junaid Akram

Tabish Hashmi

Voice Over Man-Wajahat Rauf

YouTuber of the Year

Ducky Bhai

Kitchen with Amna

Mubashir Saddique - Village Food Secrets

Shahmeer Abbas

Shahveer Jafry

Vlogger of the Year

Daniyal Sheikh

Mooro

Shahveer Jafry

Sham Idrees VLOGS

Ukhano

The winners across all categories will be decided by online voting. PISA 2021, the second edition, will place on the 5th of November 2021 in Dubai.