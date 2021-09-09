Ramsha Khan shares her makeup routine in recent video: Watch Zainab Nasir | September 09, 2021 Share

Ramsha Khan shares her makeup routine in recent video: Watch

Actress Ramsha Khan gave an insight into her makeup regime by sharing her most favourite makeup products that she makes use of daily.



Just like many other celebrities and influencers, Ramsha also joined the gang by providing makeup tips.

For those unversed, Ramsha made a daily use of a primer by Two Faced as well as a Dior foundation.

On the other hand, she uses a concealer purchased from Maybelline, a Bobbi Brown’s pressed powder, Immetees brow soap, Mac’s highlighter, Dior tinted lip balm, Oleherriksen serum, and Ozone Broad Spectrum sunscreen.

She was spotted educating fans on her routine beauty tips on a Youtube video where she was seen dressed in a black polka dotted shirt with her hair tied back neatly.



