Usman Mukhtar utters words of praise for Ahmed Ali Akbar: 'He is an amazing person' Zainab Nasir | September 09, 2021

Actor Usman Mukhtar shared words of appreciation for his co actor Ahmed Ali Akbar.

The two worked together on the big screen in the film Parchi.

In an interview with Fuchsia Magazine, Usman Mukhtar said, “I’m so happy that Ahmed is doing Parizaad. He’s doing so well, his acting is worth praising. I also want something like that to come my way.”

The Sabaat actor further added, “I have worked with Ahmed in ‘Parchi’. No doubt, Ahmed is an amazing person. After his recent performance I want to meet him and tell him that I’m proud of him. Ahmed has struggled a lot but he has proven that he’s such a great actor. I’m so happy for Ahmed.”

On the work front, after being spotted in Sabaat Usman is now featuring in drama serial Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay.